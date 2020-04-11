The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has offered lifeline to some residents of Oyo State with the distribution of over 5,000 relief packs some local government areas.

Items distributed include semovita, Indomie noddles and vitamin C drinks.

Under the Support Oyo Campaign (SOC) initiative conceived by the minister, the distribution will be sustained during the lockdown period. Earlier, similar distribution had taken place in Ogbomoso, Ibadan and Awe where sanitisers, semovita and salt were given to the aged, widows and the vulnerable.The effort is to lend support to Oyo State government’s stay-at-home directive to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Dare directed that the 5,000 relief packs be distributed on non partisan basis across the spectrum of the state.

Agents went from house to house to distribute the relief packs in different local government areas across the state. Some beneficiaries of the largesse expressed gratitude over the minister’s kind gesture, even as they urged other well meaning people in the society to emulate him.