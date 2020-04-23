The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has launched a slew of online training initiatives and programmes to keep youth engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown. Through its digital skills online training, its Youth Innovation Series, Webinars and E-Sports initiatives the Youth and Sports Ministry is delivering opportunities to the youth and Nigerians.

The IBM in partnership with the Ministry three weeks ago commenced the online digital skills training with over 7,000 youth participating with the chance to get IBM badges.

The new addition is the Webinars set to start next week. It will be thrice weekly webinars to further increase online interaction and study in areas of interest to the youth.

This is even as the Ministry increased the tempo of its training programmes and added other initiatives targeted at sustaining youth and sports development during the lockdown.

The webinars were added in response to the interest expressed by those that have taken part in the online training provided by the Ministry in conjunction with IBM. More than 7000 youth have participated in the digital training, with the highest numbers of them opting for courses in coding, data science and cyber security, creating the trend that made the webinars necessary.

The schedule for the one-hour webinars has Introduction to Emerging Technologies and Possibilities billed for Monday April 27, 2020; Introduction to Cloud on Wednesday April 29; and Introduction to Data Science and Analytics is set to hold on Friday May 1.