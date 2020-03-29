Fifty-seven executive suites at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja are available for use as testing centres and stores for medical equipments and drugs to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking in Abuja, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, assured that the Federal Government was committed to render all forms of assistance to curb the spread of the virus.

The minister, after the inspection of the facilities at the stadium, said that it had become necessary to get them ready for use when the need arises.

“We have 57 executive suites here; you can see how well equipped they are with self-contained, toilets, fridges and air conditioners. Since these facilities belong to the country, we need to make them available if the need arises.

Like I said, the medical authorities will make that decision on a need basis, but this is a typical one.

“Earlier we looked at the Velodrome and the multi-purpose sports hall, and when you look at what we have here, we have something similar at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, National Stadiums in Lagos and Ibadan. Every stadium is a big complex that can be useful for the pandemic we are facing,” Dare said.