Stanbic-IBTC Bank has donated 1,056 COVID-19 testing kits to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to aid the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Mrs Hauwa Bello, the bank’s Country Head Public Sector Group Nigeria, presented the items to the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bello said the donation was aimed at flattening the curve of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital.

According to her, with the consistent surge in the number of Nigerians testing positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that all stakeholders play a role to curtail the spread of the virus.

She added that the donation would lessen the burden on the Federal Government and the FCT Administration.

“We, at Stanbic IBTC bank, fully believe in corporate social investment and it is very important.

“With the consistent surge in the number of Nigerians testing positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that all stakeholders play a role.

“Consequently, we decided to support FCT administration by donating 1,056 COVID-19 test kits.

“We do hope that this donation, in a small way, can lessen the burden on the federal government.

“We like to thank you for the opportunity to collaborate with the government and we pray that our beloved country, Nigeria, will one day overcome this pandemic,’’ she said.

Responding, Aliyu commended the bank for the donation, saying that the test kits would assist the FCT administration in conducting more tests.

She expressed concern over the rapid and community spread of COVID-19 in the territory.

“I must also say that the donation is one of the scarce commodities in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, more especially in the FCT, being the appendage of the presidency.

“This will go a long way to encourage the administration to conduct more tests, thereby reducing tension among health workers and residents, who are seeking for the test.

“Your bank has just sowed a seed and being your landlord, we are partners in progress,’’ the minister remarked. (NAN)