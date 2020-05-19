Standard Chartered Nigeria has contributed N185m to Red Cross programmes for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The said donation was said to be part of Standard Chartered Plc’s $5 m pledge to support emergency relief activities by the Red Cross that provide urgent medical support across markets in Asia and Africa, including Nigeria.

It said such funding across these countries would support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

Lamin Manjang, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, said: “Standard Chartered Nigeria is proud to be able to contribute to Red Cross programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities. By working together, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr Simon Missiri, Regional Director, Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said: “Thanks to Standard Chartered’s generous donation, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies can support local communities now facing increasing challenges due to the pandemic. Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers are the front-line responders, and these funds will help address some of the most urgent health and socio-economic impacts faced by the most vulnerable people across our country. Thanks to the vital donation from Standard Chartered we can continue to support more people facing the devastating effects of Coronavirus.”