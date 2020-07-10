Following a visit of the Presidential Task Force/ Federal Ministry of Health on Covid-19 to Cross River State, the committee in a joint meeting with SON, NAFDAC and Nigerian Immigration Service provided technical support to the state response to Cove-19 which included Quality Control,Testing of product samples, and Production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the Cross River Garment Factory.

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) which is the Nation’s Apex Standards Body, vested with the onerous responsibility of carrying out standardization and quality assurance activities of all SON regulated products in Nigeria, on Wednesday 8th July, 2020 commended the Cross River State Governor, Sen.Prof Ben Ayade for his ingenuity and innovative mind to venture into mass production of Re-Usable Barrier Mask, Face Shield and Personnel Protective Equipment as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Cross River State Coordinator of SON Mr Michael C. Ogbuji speaking on behalf of the Director General/Chief Executive of SON, Barr Osita A. Aboloma disclosed that the State Office received satisfactory result of samples of Ankara Re-usable Barrier Mask collected from our previous inspection visit and sent for analysis at the SON Textile and Leather laboratory Kaduna, Kaduna State. He noted that the result conformed to the standard requirements of NIS Guide 001: 2020 Guide line for Making Barrier Mask. He called on the Management of the Cross River Garment Factory to sustain and improve on the practice, as quality is an infinite journey.

Mr Ogbuji went further to stating some recommendations that will enhance the production of quality products at the Garment Factory to attain local and international recognition and acceptability. Such as; use of relevant product standard, establishment of in- house quality control laboratory, employment of competent personnel to man the quality control units, keeping up to date records of quality control activities, periodic laboratory analysis of finished products and attainment of ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System for product and process conformance among others. According to him, over dependency on foreign Personnel Protective Equipment can not encouraging to the industrialization of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises of the, in one with the Federal Objective on diversification of non oil products and improvement of the economy of the country.