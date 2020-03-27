Fred Ezeh, Abuja

An education consultancy firm, Star Trust Consulting Ltd(STCL), has indefinitely postponed its workshop for students’ leaders scheduled for March 28, in Abuja.

Managing Partner, STCL, Mr. Chinonso Obasi, in a statement released on Thursday, in Abuja, said the postponement was in compliance with Federal Government’s directive on maintaining social distancing amidst efforts at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Obasi, the postponement is inevitable as the number of interested participants has exceeded the approved number that could be allowed to gather anywhere due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said that a new date would be communicated at the appropriate time as the race to find a solution to COVID-19 continued.

“The resolve by both partners to postpone the workshop was considered best for the safety and well-being of participants and the nation.

“Recall that STCL, in Partnership with African Students Education Support Initiative(ASESI) was organising a workshop with the theme “The 21st Century Student Leaders: Managing Students and School Management in Achieving Institutional Goals.”

”The workshop was targeted at equipping students’ leaders with basic concepts and skills that would guide them in meeting students’ demand in campuses without affecting institutional goals and values,” he said.

Obasi said that students’ leaders generally believed in confrontational approaches in pressing their demands, adding that at the end of the workshop, students leaders would be equipped with the finest and global procedures and standards in achieving Students’ demands.

He expressed optimism that a workable vaccine and cure would be found soon.