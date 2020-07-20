Edo State Government has announced the discharge of 58 more coronavirus patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to return to their families.

Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, who spoke with newsmen in Benin, commended the sacrifice, resilience and commitment of health workers and other essential workers on the front-lines of the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.

The commissioner further reiterated the need to protect the state’s aged population, urging residents to comply with guidelines and safety measures to curtail spread of the virus.

Okundia said the state has recorded 11 new confirmed cases, tested at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory.

He said Edo has so far recorded 8,350 suspected cases, 1,885 confirmed cases, 62 deaths and 1,208 discharges, adding that the state has tested over 8,759 residents and is contact tracing 4,756 others across the 18 local government areas.