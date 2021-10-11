From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

State House Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, has recommended four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the Director-General’s Community Development Service award.

He stated this at a send-off dinner in honour of the retired Head of Nursing Department, State House Clinic, Habiba Ahmed, and some outgoing corps members, who served in the clinic.

Umar lauded the contributions of the outgoing and serving corps members posted to the State House Clinic in maintaining essential health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this in a statement by Deputy Director of Information, Media and Publicity, Abiodun Oladunjoye, where he lauded the corps members for being at the frontline of implementing measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus and reducing public health risk to workers and visitors to the Presidential Villa.

He, therefore, announced that in appreciation of the exemplary work done by some of the corps members, the State House management will officially recommend them for the Director-General’s award.

Relishing his experiences as a corps member in 1985/86 in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Permanent Secretary, said he had a satisfying experience serving his fatherland.

He told the corps members that the one-year NYSC programme shaped his understanding of the nation, its diversity and potential.

He thanked the outgoing and serving corps members in the State House for serving the nation with respect and dignity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .