An Enugu Assemblyman, Mr Chima Obieze, has said that the best way to curb COVID-19 and avoid its spread is to comfortably observe the stay at home order in place in the country.

Obieze, who is a member representing Eziagu constituency, sad this in a news release signed by him on Sunday.

He pointed out that majority of Nigerians worked daily to make their daily bread in various trades noting, however, that such persons would be affected much by the stay at home directive.

He mentioned the construction day jobbers, truck pushers, petty traders, mechanics, carpenters, artisans etc as people who depended on daily income to cater for their families.

He wondered how such people would survive with the stay at home order and adviced that people should face the reality by resting at home in order to live for the future.

According to him, staying at home without hope of earning for the day could be very challenging and this can be resolved by being our brothers keeper.

He noted that as poor people were suffering the economic hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, some fraudulent politicians would be scheming to enrich themselves with funds being provided for various interventions.

“Some politicians and civil servants in the health sectors will be making millions now in the name of this COVID-19 fight.

“A whole lot of them would became millionaires and billionaires with this misfortune,” he said.

He advised that in spite of strategies brought into COVID-19 battle all efforts would amount to nothing if they did not include how to get people to comfortably stay at home.

The legislator urged various admistrations and rich Nigerians to look in that direction and prayed God to keep everyone safe unttil the turbulence and ill wind passed by.

Obieze advised Nigerians to do their best possible to have hand sanitisers, face masks, soaps and should use them as recommended especially diring and after contacts with others.

The lawmaker, who is also the chairman, House committee on Works and Housing said that Coronavirus could live for hours on people’s clothes, shoes and other items adding that observation of personal hygiene was important.

“Again, in between the times you sanitise your hands, you may be carried away and stick a finger into your eyes, nose or mouth.

“The most important things people need now is to stay at home in order not to contract the virus,” he stated.(NAN)