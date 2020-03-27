Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State, the chairman of the council, Chief Patrick Omeje, has directed council workers to stay at home from Friday, March 27, 2020, till further notice.

The chairman gave the directive in Nsukka during a stakeholders’ meeting which was attended by heads of security units and traditional rules in the area.

He said the measure was to adhere to and compliment the state governments’ guidelines and effort to curb the spread of the pandemic that has killed thousands of people in many parts of the world.

He, however, said that workers who are on essential service – health works, security personnel etc would be coming to work.

“I hereby direct council workers to stay at home till further notice; only those rendering essential services are expected to come to work.

“As you stay at home, ensure you observe personal hygiene like regular washing of hands, avoid hand shake, hugging; maintain self distance as well as other recommendations approved by health experts that will help to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Chief Omeje who had earlier placed a ban on roadside hawking, masquerades festivals, burial/funeral ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, night clubs and drinking joints, directed security agencies in the area to ensure immediate enforcement on the ban.

“Also ensure that no tricycle carries more than two passengers, buses, not more than two passengers on a seat, taxis not more than 3 passengers and motorcycles not more than one.

“Though there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area, but these measures are to prevent residents from contracting and spreading the deadly virus,” he said.

Daily Sun gathered that, Nsukka LG had being the first local government in the states to direct it’s workers to stay at home since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country.