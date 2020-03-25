It is a difficult time in the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

In one of the worst hit countries, Spain, Super Eagles wing wizard, Samuel Chukwueze revealed how he spends his day daily during this period.

The Villarreal of Spain speedster told AOIFootball.com from his base that he lives alone which makes the stay at home compulsory, but very difficult for him as he had created different activities to cure his boredom during this time.

Chukwueze followed the club’s personal daily training schedule as sent to all the players, but also involved himself in watching Nigerian movies and playing games.

“Really I am glad I have been able to combat boredom these 15 days or so. I observe my training regimen as scheduled and I also watch plenty of Nigerian and western movies to kill time every day. I also play a lot of soccer and other games on my PlayStation,” he told AOIFootball.com exclusively.

Life had taken a new turn in Spain with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in that country.

Spain, after Italy, is the worst hit of the Coronavirus in Europe with over 42,000 cases and over 4000 deaths and over 5000 recovered persons.