Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered all civil servants in the state from 45 years old and above to stay away home in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He has also ordered the closing of all night clubs and restaurants in the state.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the distribution of hand sanitiers to ministries, agencies, markets, churches, schools and other public places in Imo State, has exempted those on essential services from the ban.

“In continuation of our programme to nip the spread of coronavirus in the bud, government has decided to close all night clubs and late-night restaurants. From Wednesday, civil servants above 45 years will be encouraged not to come to work because they are the most vulnerable group,” he said.

Governor Uzodinma reiterated that his government will continue to be proactive in the fight against the virus and enjoined all citizens of the state to keep away from crowded places and strive to upgrade their personal hygiene.

“We are consistent with our commitment to the fight against coronavirus. Our commitment to ensuring that citizens awareness is put in place is unwavering. We will continue to remain vigilant to ensure that all things needed to enlighten our people about this dreaded disease are put in place,” he stated.

While admitting that the coronavirus pandemic is real and spreading fast, the governor assured that he is ready to guard against anything that will bring the disease to the state. “Today, we decided to procure hand sanitisers and we will distribute them to all nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

Governor Uzodinma promised that his administration will continue to do its best to ensure that the state is safe. He encouraged the citizens to watch out for coronavirus symptoms and go for tests, assuring that Imo State has one of the best isolation centres in the country.