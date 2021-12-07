By Omodele Adigun

In a bid to ramp up the vaccination of people against the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has announced a partnership with the Lagos State to launch a vaccination campaign that would enable individuals to book for their vaccinations at private hospitals. By visiting: sterling.ng/vax, individuals, as well as organisations are now able to book for vaccinations for themselves and their workers respectively.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, noted that this is an opportunity for every responsible citizen to get vaccinated. According to him, in the light of the impending 4th wave and the emergence of new variants such as the Omicron, this is an opportunity for us to raise our immunity against the effects of the COVID-19 virus as vaccination remains our singular most effective defense against the severe complications of COVID.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He expressed hope that the private sector organizations would through this means ensure that their staff get vaccinated. The bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said that the bank remains committed to the prioritisation of health as one of the pillars of its strategic pillars.

He explained that the new initiative would help increase and improve access to COVID-19 vaccines as individuals and organisations are now better equipped to get vaccinations with minimal delays.

Health is one of the five sectors in which Sterling Bank is presently concentrating investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme, with the other sectors being Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .