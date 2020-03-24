The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says its engineers have completed repairs on its 60 Mega Volt Amp (MVA) 132/33 kilo Volt (KV) power transformers in Sokoto Transmission Substation.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager Public Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the transformer developed fault on March 18 due to frequent circulation of 33kV feeder fault currents within the transformer, oil filtration.

She said that the transformer would commence operation on Thursday.

According to her, work is also ongoing on one of the 30MVA 132/33kV power transformers in the substation which was shut down by TCN to take care of transformer oil degradation and leakage.

“Consequently, TCN has been unable to supply bulk electricity from the transformers to Kaduna Disco for onward distribution to its customers,

“TCN has not been able to also supply electricity around Sokoto environ who take supply from the faulty transformers in the substation.

“As soon as the oil filtration is completed, the 60MVA power transformer will be energized.

”Work is on-going to urgently seal the oil leakage problem on the 30MVA transformer,” she said.

Mbah said that TCN sincerely regret the inconveniences caused the government and electricity customers in Sokoto State.

It also pledged to expedite ongoing works on the transformers, to ensure normal bulk supply was restored to the substation. (NAN)