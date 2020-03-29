The Adamawa Muslim Council has warned some Islamic clerics in the state to stop misleading people over the dreaded COVID- 19 disease.

The Chairman of the council, Malam Gambo Jika, gave the warning at the end of the council’s leadership extraordinary meeting held on Sunday in Yola.

Jika urged Muslim faithfuls to disregard such clerics and to take precautionary measures against the global pandemic.

He said the council was disturbed on how some Islamic clerics were deceiving their followers over the pandemic.

“It is no longer news that the disease has continued killing hundreds of thousands of people globally and halt the economy.

“The Council therefore urged muslims to avoid over crowding and wash hands after every twenty minutes and cover their mouth and nose.

“Muslim faithfuls should equally comply with government and health experts’ directives to enable them address the grave challenge posed by the disease,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the meeting, the council charged its COVID-19 enlightenment campaign committee to rise beyond expectations.

Posters against COVID-19 were handed over to the 21 local government chairmen of the council to be distributed in all mosques and public places across the state. (NAN)