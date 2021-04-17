From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the economic meltdown occasioned by COVID-19, the Federal Government, has distributed agro inputs to 7,500 women farmers in the North Central zone including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

While flagging off the distribution, recently in Abuja, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, noted that government would continue to make concerted efforts in improving rural infrastructure like rural roads, boreholes, irrigation facilities, solar lights, markets etc that are enablers for improved agricultural performance for our farmers and processors active in the rural space.

Some of the items distributed included;

growth enhancer and agro-chemicals) in yam, cassava, potatoes, soybean, rice, maize, sesame, ginger, sorghum/millet, cowpea and horticultural crops.

Nanono, however, fumed over the high rate of gender-based violence targeted at women and called on traditional rulers to expunge unhealthy cultures and traditions impending the development of women.

“It is my pleasure to be here with you today to roll out the distribution of agricultural inputs to about 7,500 smallholder women farmers from North central states and FCT.

“However, today’s activity is different because it is an all women affair to alleviate the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic on them. It is also to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2021 with theme ‘Choose to Challenge.’