Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

As part of its contributions to the combat against COVID-19 pandemic, SUNU Assurances Nigeria and SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, both subsidiaries of the SUNU Group, have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N15 million to the Lagos State government.

Presenting the equipment to the state government at its medical warehouse, Lekki, the Chairman, SUNU Assurances Nigeria, Kyari Bukar, said the donation was for health workers who are taking care of victims of the virus.

“It is important to protect the people at the frontline, the healthcare workers battling this pandemic. They are the ones handling the patients, they are saving lives”, Bukar said.

He added that in every African country where the SUNU Group exists, there has been similar donations being made of PPE for frontline workers that are tackling the pandemic.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO, SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, Patrick Korie, listed the personal protective equipment donated to include; N95 masks, splash resistant suits, goggles which are aimed at helping the frontline workers protect themselves in the fight against the pandemic.

“All over the world, we hear doctors and health care workers being infected by the virus. We need our doctors to be hale and hearty in order to deliver care to the people.

“We have personal protective equipment’s worth about N15 million that we are giving out to protect our frontline workers. In Nigeria, the figures are rising, what it was some weeks ago, is not what it is today everyone should be on their toes. More healthcare workers are getting infected by the day and we are alarmed. If all the healthcare workers are infected, who will take care of the populace?”

Korie also revealed the company’s intention to donate PPE to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.