Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State health ministry, yesterday, discharged five coronavirus patients after undergoing weeks of intensive treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, Lagos, that led to the reversal of their COVID-19 status to negative.

The discharge of the five brings to eight the number of patients that previously tested positive that have been successfully cured in Lagos.

Two of the patients, while expressing happiness that they were able to go through the treatment, appealed to the federal and state governments to provide insurance cover to doctors and other medical personnel attending to patients infected with coronavirus.

One of the patients, who preferred not to be named, urged Nigerians not to panic, saying the virus could be defeated, if detected early and treated.

“I came here on March 15 and after the test showed positive. I was admitted. Initially, there were hitches, but it later turned out fine. The health workers did well, all our challenges were attended to. I am a living witness together with my other colleagues. We can beat it, I want to assure others that this is not their final resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and, in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government and Lagos State government that they should remunerate all those who have volunteered to work here to serve as encouragement to others. If they were not here as first responders, many would have died,” he said.

Another patient demanded that government should ensure insurance cover for healthcare workers: “I was admitted about two weeks ago. Initially there were challenges, but the following day, they brought bed, mask and some equipment. The workers should be insured. Proper insurance for healthcare workers will let people do what they have to do. The health workers were initially afraid to attend to me because I tested positive. They went back and I slept off. I woke up around 3am. So, they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job.”

In a related development, Oluwaseun Osowobi, believed to be the third person to have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Nigeria, took to Twitter to share her experience and journey to recovery, yesterday.

In a series of tweets, Osowobi, a gender equality advocate, wrote on her Twitter page @AyodejiOsowobi, that she had returned to the country after attending the Commonwealth Day 2020.

Osowobi, who hoped her story might calm people’s fears and inspire hope, said that COVID-19 was not a death sentence and people could survive it.

“Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled with coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.

“I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

“Before returning, I had planned several interviews, I was scheduled to start a fantastic consultancy job & was also expecting to sign a contract worth millions. I lost them all!!! I had to self-isolate and also inform people I came in close contact with to get tested. #COVID19

“My friend & I kept [email protected] to get tested?

“What if we didn’t persist? No info on my test result. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep & was crying. I got to isolation center, but no one was there to receive me. I waited in the ambulance for TWO HOURS.

“The nurses eventually came out & treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected.

“No questions about how I felt. So many questions about my travel history. Same information I had provided to NCDC & Lagos State Government during profiling. Lack of data sharing!

“After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored & disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in.

“Are people observing self-isolation & social distancing?” I was so scared for Nigeria.

“The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt with me.

“I’ll share daily symptoms & recovery process in a video tomorrow.

“I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape.

“I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!!.

“Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!

“I bless God for His mercies.

“The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab(ulous). They deserve accolades for their hardwork. Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.”

She advised people with suspicious symptoms to get tested and also practise social distancing to stop the spread of the dreadful virus.

Osowobi also emphasised that people should make healthy lifestyle choices. “We should encourage people to get tested & stop the stigma. Practise social distancing and stop the spread.

“@NCDCgov & State Governments need to improve their testing capacity. Test mild/asymptomatic cases too. Sending strength to everyone who is fighting to beat #COVID19.

“To every young person out there, please give your lungs a chance to beat this.

“Can I encourage you to stop smoking & live a healthy life at this time? Healthy lungs is KEY! This another phase of my life & I HAVE won! I celebrate my resilience and strength. Call me SURVIVAYO, ” she tweeted.

Osowobi, who was the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019, carried the Commonwealth Flag at the summit.