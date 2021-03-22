From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnibe Mamora, has described the suspension of the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine by some countries as politically motivated.

Mamora said the suspension has nothing to do with its efficacy, insisting that the vaccine was safe and efficient.

“One thing I will say as a personal opinion which I am not afraid to express is I won’t be surprised if politics is involved because of Brexit and what have you. But that is not the most important thing, the most important thing is that even the European Medicine Agency has come out to say the vaccine is safe and efficient. That is the most important thing,” Mamora said.

The minister stated this at a press briefing in Asaba, Delta State shortly after inaugurating some projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

Some of the projects were the molecular biology laboratory, 15-room Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40-room house officers’ quarters and seminar room and 17-room guest house.

He described the projects as landmark, noting that they were an indication of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to improved healthcare services in the country.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Victor Osiatumah thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other stakeholders for their unwavering support in the development of FMC Asaba and appeal to them to sustain the tempo.