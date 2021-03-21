From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnibe Mamora has said the suspension of the use of the Astra Zeneca Vaccines by some countries was political.

Mamora said the suspension has nothing to do with it’s efficacy, insisting that the vaccine was safe and efficient.

“One thing I will say as a personal opinion which I am not afraid to express, is I won’t be surprised if politics is involved because of Brexit and what have you.

“But that is not the most important thing, the most thing is that even the European Medicine Agency has come out to say the vaccine is safe and efficient. That is the most important thing,” Mamora said.

The Minister was fielding questions from journalists in Asaba, Delta State shortly after inaugurating some capital projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

The projects were the Molecular Biology Laboratory; 15-room Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 40-room House Officers’ Quarters and Seminar Room; and 17-room Guest House.

He described the projects as landmark, noting that they were an indication of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to improve healthcare services.

Mamora enjoined staff of the FMC to discharge their duties effectively in order to justify the massive investment by government.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is very proud of the monumental achievements your hospital has made so far. It is our expectation that you will continue to improve on your performances in delivering quality healthcare services to the people of Delta State and other Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Victor Osiatumah thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other institutional stakeholders for their unwavering support in the development of FMC, Asaba, and appeal to them to sustain the tempo.