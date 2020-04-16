In its endeavour to complement the effort of government and the Nigeria Police Force, Basement Africa, one of Nigeria’s leading Entertainment brands and show promoters in Delta State, paid a courtesy visit to the Delta State police headquarters where they made donations of packs of table water and other items to support the police force.

During the visit, the CEO of Basement Africa, Engr Okiemute Onuovughakpor, alongside top entertainers from Delta State appreciated the police and encouraged citizens to support government’s effort in its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Nigerian Police Force Delta State command, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration and Finance), Delta State, ACP Osifo Emefili, thanked Basement Africa for its generosity and also appealed to Deltans to comply with the state’s lockdown order, while assuring them of their safety.

The group also made a similar presentation of packs of table water to all checkpoints in Asaba, the Delta State capital.