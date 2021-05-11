By Philip Nwosu

The Taiwan rubber & plastic industry said it generated $2billion during the COVID-19 pandemic as against what it generated in the past.

The Vice Chairman of Plastic and Rubber Machinery Committee, of the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), Mr Bush Hseih, who made this known in Lagos recently, said in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwanese rubber & plastic industries have continued to break barriers to make the world a better place by inventing advanced state-of -the-art machines that would help enhance efficient productions in the plastic & rubber industry globally.

He said in conjunction with the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT),MOEA, Taiwan, R.O.C., the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), had a webinar titled “Shaping Tomorrow, Discovering Taiwan Plastic & Rubber Machinery” where the issue was discussed.

He expressed his wish that attendees of the webinar gets relevant information’s as the five companies present their high tech innovations via their respective representatives. Later in the programme, Ms Celina Lin, who is the sales representative of Allen Pack, introduced the Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine which she said is capable of a smooth setting shift and also as a high response electric component.

The machine also contains a PLC controlling system. The machine engineers conducts series of test before delivery. The second machine introduced by Miss Lin is the Automatic Shrink Machine (ASL – 1000/2000) which as easy adjustment & operation, easy maintenance, strong construction, various production range & capacity, a variety of applications and performance guarantee. It is a machine that is easily integrated along your packaging line.