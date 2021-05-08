The Taiwan Rubber and Plastic Industry said it generated $2billion during the outbreak of COVID-19 as against what it used to generate in the past.

The Vice Chairman of Plastic and Rubber Machinery Committee, of the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI) Mr Bush Hseih, who stated this, said in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwanese rubber & plastic industries has continued to break barriers to make the world a better place by inventing advanced state of the art machines that would help enhance efficient productions in the plastic & rubber industry globally.

He said in conjunction with the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEA, Taiwan, R.O.C., the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), had a webinar titled “Shaping Tomorrow, Discovering Taiwan Plastic & Rubber Machinery” where the issue was discussed. He expressed his wish that attendees of the webinar would get relevant information as the five companies present their high tech innovations via their respective representatives.

Later in the programme, Ms Celina Lin who is the sales representative of Allen Pack introduced the Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine which she said is capable of a smooth setting shift and also as a high response electric component.

The machine also contains a PLC controlling system. The machine engineers conducts series of test before delivery.

She also introduced the Automatic Shrink Machine (ASL – 1000/2000), which has easy adjustment & operation, easy maintenance, strong construction, various production range & capacity, a variety of applications and performance guarantee. The Sales Support Engineer of Chum Power Machinery Corp, Mr Tony Wu introduced the ‘Intelligent High Speed Linear Machine’ which he said can produce over 20,000 bottles per hour, making it currently the company’s best seller. Other capabilities of the machine include; unscrambling, Infeed, Heating, Ejecting Transfer, Stretch & Blow and Discharge. Also Mr Hank Wu a sales manager for Fu Chun Shin Machinery’ Manufacture Co, LTD introduced New Generation Molding System FA Series also referred to as the Falcon Series or Advanced Servo Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine. The machine has intelligent features like intelligent flow balance system & adaptive control system. The machine can produce stacking bins & multi-utensils, among others, he noted.