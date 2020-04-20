Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Monday night confirmed an index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sokoto State.

The governor in a broadcast message described the development as a reality check and sad moment in the state.

He explained that the index person, who was admitted for treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, has been transferred to the state’s isolation centre for further treatment.

“My fellow citizens of Sokoto State, it is with a very heavy heart and sadness that I break this news to you today of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Sokoto.

“The index person, who is receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, at the moment, now that the case has been confirmed, shall be transferred to the Sokoto state established isolation centre at Amanawa.”

The governor appealed to the citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures laid out by health authorities in the state regarding efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread. I, therefore, appeal once again, that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto State, we may take further necessary measures,” Tambuwal noted.