Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed the state police command to liaise with the commissioner of justice and ensure the prosecution of eight passengers who defied the subsisting government closure of all international and inter-state borders in order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had ‘arrested’ the bus conveying the passengers out of the state and handed them over to the state police commissioner, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje for prosecution.

The Federal Government, in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19, had issued a sit-at-home order for two weeks in order to curtail and contain the disease.

The governor was on his way back from Tureta local government bordering Zamfara when he accosted the vehicle on the road, only to discovered that it was a commercial bus, conveying passengers out of the state.

The commissioner of police said all the passengers were being interrogated to know their culpability and promised they would be charged to court as directed by the governor.