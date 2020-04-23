Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has constituted a 32-man committee tagged COVID-19 friendly Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

The feeding programme according to a statement released by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity will take cognizance of the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The governor said, although the number of feeding centers in the state had been increased from 137 in 2019 to 150 this year, steps had been taken to ensure that they were not crowded during breakfast distribution sessions.

“In order to ensure that we observe the guidelines, raw food would be mainly given to the beneficiaries while some selected centers will be designated to provide only takeaways,” Tambuwal explained.

He further explained that the rise in the amount to be spent from N380 million last year to N500 million this year, was informed by the increase in the number of envisaged beneficiaries and the increase in the price of commodities.

Headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma), the committee for the feeding programme has as members Hon. Mani Maishunku, member representing Silame/Binji federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon. Abubakar Shamaki Yabo of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA).

Other members are: Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Sheikh Abubakar Jibril, Sheikh Abubakar Usman Mabera, Mallam Auwal Romo, Mallam Lawal Maidoki, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Mallam Bello Yabo and Mallam Yahaya Na Mallam Boyi.

Also on the board are: Prof. Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, Mallam Amadu Helele, Malam Nura Hausare, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, Mallam Zaruku Masallacin Shehu, Malam Husaini Gandu, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu No Delay, Hon. Farouk Suyudi and Hon. Bello Haliru Guiwa.

The remaining members are: Sarkin Yakin Gagi (Uban Kasar Gagi), Ubandoman Sabon Birni, Sarkin Kudun Guiwa, Prof. Sadiya Umar Bello, Malama Aishatu Salihu, Malama Zainab Binji, Hajiya Inno Attahiru and Hajiya Fati Illo .

The state ministry of health and all security agencies in the state would be represented by one person each.

A former permanent secretary in the state ministry of religious affairs, Alhaji Bello Mailato would serve as secretary to the committee.