Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on leaders in the country to close ranks and tackle the outbreak of coronavirus which has claimed many lives globally.

Tambuwal who was in Asaba, Delta State to commission some projects accomplished by his colleague, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, appealed to the Federal Government to do more by closing airports across the country.

“When you are in an emergency you don’t criticise. It is our collective responsibility to look after the welfare of our citizens. It is up to us leaders to rise up to the challenge.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to do more especially in making people more aware of the disease and take drastic measures such as the closure of airports,” he stated.

He narrated the decision of the Northern Governors Forum to close public schools in their states while applauding his Delta State counterpart for his foresight in constructing an isolation and treatment centre located within the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

He said: “Delta is getting ready for Covid-19 and other related diseases. The isolation centre is almost complete but the outbreak of Covid-19 has necessitated that some adjustments should be made before it becomes fully operational.”

On other projects executed by Gov. Okowa, Tambuwal said: “I have gone round since morning and seen much of what he has done.”

He noted that the governor’s achievements are in top gear taking into consideration the economic downturn experienced in the country over the years.

“I am aware of the infrastructure development under Okowa. I must commend him for the wonderful transformations despite the paucity of fund and economic depression,” Tambuwal emphasised.