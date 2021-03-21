From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has urged the people of the state to embrace the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19, saying that it’s efficacy is higher than the risk despite concerned views in the public.

Tambuwal stated this on Saturday shortly after taken the COVID-19 jab at Government House.

“I have taken the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine myself and I am appealing to the people of the state to follow suit.” He said

The governor however admitted few challenges facing in some countries that had resulted to halting the vaccination, noting that, statistics have shown that the success rate is very commendable.

“There are some countries that have actually stopped administering the vaccine due to certain developments in the process.

“But so far, if you look at the statistics, you can see that the success rate is very high and higher than the unfortunate incidences of people suffering some setbacks from the vaccine.” Tambuwal explained.

He said those that are vulnerable as prescribed by medical practitioners and members of the Task Force on COVID-19 should be prioritized in the vaccine exercise.