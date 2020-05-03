The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been commended for his leadership role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring it does not wreak havoc in the state.

In a statement issued by the Governor, Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Dubai Chapter, Mr. Adeolawale Balogun, Sanwo-Olu has displayed absolute leadership in his management of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“Our praises go to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has shown absolute leadership as regards the way he has managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. We want to use this opportunity to appreciate and commend him for his leadership and role model initiatives. With his unique combatant style, the governor risked everything in this unprecedented circumstance to battle the coronavirus pandemic in our dear Lagos State and the nation in general,” he said.

TAMPAN Dubai, however, enjoins Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to adhere to the government directives by staying safe at home, keeping social distance and maintaining high level of hygiene. “Words cannot be enough to describe the effects of COVID-19, as it is worst than war. But I strongly believe that we shall all survive to tell a good story when the pandemic ends,” Balogun concludes.