The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) on Friday urged members to endure the lockdown and work with government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Bolaji Amusan, National President of TAMPAN, gave the advice in a statement to newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, considering President Buhari’s broadcast on April 13, it is now obligatory for our members to abide by the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks.

Amusan, popularly known as `Mr Latin’ as his stage name, said that film production should be suspended till the lockdown is lifted.

”I consulted the Association of Movie Content Owners and Distributors (AMCOD), elders, various creative industry heads and the national working committee, before sustaining the suspension of film production.

“My dear creative colleagues, I am pleased to thank you all for your cooperation on the suspension of film production or related works for the last two weeks.

“I see this as a display of patriotism not only to our association but also to our dear country, Nigeria.

“I strongly advise we endure this lockdown order to avoid contracting this virus ravaging the entire world,” he said.

Amusan said that the association’s slogan was “Creativity for Nation Building”, urging members as nation builders to abide by the law.

He said the artists should be law-abiding at all time and always remember that the virus, if contracted, would be calamitous and ruinous to them and their loved ones.

“Our film locations are situated in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

”These states are locked down except Oyo, where movement is partial and there are stern looking security agents moving round to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown order.

“Finally, let us endeavour to always wash and sanitise our hands, avoid mass gatherings, let us make use of nose masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing during this lockdown and after.

“I reiterate, stay at home to stay alive. May God continue to protect our households,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at April 16, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 442 persons positive with COVID-19, with 152 discharged and 13 deaths. (NAN)