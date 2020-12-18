From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Friday announced that he will embark on self-isolation following his close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive to COVID-19.

The governor in a statement also announced his withdrawal from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols.

“Following my official trips in the past few days, during which I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive to COVID-19, I have been medically advised to go into self-isolation.

“As a result, I will withdraw from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

“In my absence, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya (Walin Sokoto), will carry on all official functions as laid down in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

The governor however promised to avail the public the outcome of his COVID-19 result in due course, urging the people of the state to adhere and observe all protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19.

“I also wish to solicit your usual prayers in these trying times. May Allah continue to bless the good people of Sokoto State and Nigeria.” Part of the statement reads