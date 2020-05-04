Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government’s task force on COVID-19 has rearrested a certain Mrs Talatu Idris, one of the eight index cases in the state who escaped from the isolation centre at Sibre a few days ago.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, who disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in Jalingo, said that the other seven cases were all stable and receiving treatment while awaiting further testing on Wednesday and Friday to ascertain their status.

Vakkai said that the state government was still waiting to acquire mobile testing kits before it could commence the testing of Almajiri children before they would be repatriated to their respective states of origin.

Vakkai also noted that the state would not accept any Almajiris in the state unless they are accompanied by government officials from the originating states.

On the confusion surrounding the status of the lockdown order in the state, Vakkai said that the government order is still in place and anyone who violates it would be tried by the mobile courts and sanctioned appropriately.

He assured that the state government had reinforced the security at the isolation centre while tracing of persons who might have had contact with the escapee had commenced.