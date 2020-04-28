Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state technical committee on COVID-19 has assured the people that there is adequate security at the quarantine centre at Sibre contrary to rumors that the centre was not well guarded and prone to possible escapes.

The state Commissioner of Health Dr Innocent Vakkai disclosed this during the weekly update on the work of the committee.

Vakkai said that the complaints that the people raises such as feeding were sufficiently addressed and except for human nature, they have no reason to be agitative to the point of contemplating an escape.

“Some people in isolation obviously showed some signs of hostility from confinement but they have been sensitised and they are beginning to see reasons. We received their complaints and there has been improvement.

“We have sufficient security and feeding at the quarantine centre to the best of my knowledge. Naturally, you can not satisfy a human being but we are doing well, given the circumstances” Vakkai said.

He said that the state government is working with the other states where the contacts came from to trace those who had made contact with them.