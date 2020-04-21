Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has declared a 24-hour total lockdown of the state with effect from 11pm on Wednesday, following the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to neighbouring states.

The deputy governor Haruna Manu who disclosed this on Tuesday evening in a state broadcast said that only partial movement would be allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.

“There will be a total lockdown throughout the state beginning from tomorrow Wednesday April 22, at 11:00pm and all violators of this directive will be arrested and prosecuted. Vehicles found on the road during the period of the lockdown will be impounded. A mobile court will be established to promptly try offenders at the various points of entry into the state.

“Regulated movement of the public is only allowed between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday and Saturday to allow citizens to purchase household essentials. The only exceptions are workers on essential duties such as health workers, pharmaceutical shops, fuel stations, media houses and others. Security operatives are to henceforth check private and commercial vehicles violating the principles of social distancing by overloading their vehicles with passengers.

“Worship centres, such as mosques and churches are hereby closed until further notice. All wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies and other parties remain suspended until further notice.

“Security operatives have been ordered to mount surveillance checkpoints in Ibi, Wukari, Mayo-Lope, Zing, and Takum-Katsina/Ala entry points. The security operatives should work with local government chairmen of Takum, Ussa, Kurmi, and Sardauna to seal off entry points along the Cameroon border,” the statement read in part.

Our correspondent recall that the state government had earlier relaxed the partial lockdown order two weeks ago to allow for partial movement and for worship centres to continue holding.