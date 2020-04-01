Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba has ordered the closure of markets and shops as part measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Ishaku, who gave the directive on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, said that the order would take effect from 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, said that the order excluded businesses that provide essential services.

He listed those businesses as pharmacies, food shops and petrol stations and cautioned traders against taking advantage of the situation to hike prices of commodities.

The governor also advised the public against panic buying.

Ishaku said that the state government had procured food items to distribute to the vulnerable citizens to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The governor also said that the state would operate on zero budgeting in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that funds would be appropriated as situation demands.

He urged the people to refrain from handshaking, hugging and keep their environment clean.

The governor thanked the residents for their cooperation and adherence to all directives.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taraba has yet to record any case of COVID-19 but had stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

It has banned inter-state travels and embarked campaign to create awareness on the disease.