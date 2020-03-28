Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The governor’s directive is contained in a press release signed by Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Saturday.

He said that this was part of measures by the state to stop the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading into the state or to at least mitigate its impact and spread should cases be discovered there.

“The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has banned travels in and out of the state with effect from Sunday, 29th March, 2020 until further notice,” the statement read.

“This decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts by the state government to protect the residents from the spread of the dreaded corona virus.

“The commissioner of police and the commandant of National security and Civil Defence Corps have been directed to ensure strict compliance.”

Daily Sun reports that the state governor had earlier ordered the closing of schools and prohibited public gatherings of more than twenty persons. He also asked civil servants from levels one to twelve to work from home.