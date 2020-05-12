Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and to ameliorate the hardship caused by the lockdown in the state, Speaker Taraba state House of Assembly Doctor Joseph Kunini has distributed cash, food items, hand sanitizers and wash, buckets and other items to key stakeholders in his constituency for onward distribution to the people.

Kunini who distributed assorted food items to the Muslim Ummah to aid in their fasting also gave cash of N50,000 each to the women in his constituency.

He further shared hand sanitizers, liquid soap, tap fitted buckets and other items to religious and other bodies for distribution to the people.

The Speaker said it was important for both the people to compliment government’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus by observing the basic hygiene practices and strictly obeying the lockdown order.

“I want to first of all commend His Excellency, our amiable governor Darius Ishaku for the proactive measures he has taken to contain this virus. It is an unfortunate reality that COVID-19 is here with us and we can only do our best to prevent it’s spread. This is why we must adhere to the basic hygiene advise on washing of hands and use of sanitizers as well as the use of face masks and observation of social distancing.

“It is also very important that we obey the lockdown order of the state government. These are measures taken to protect us. It is in our best interest and the least we can do. We understand that this is very difficult for us all and that is why I have taken the initiative to provide you with these items to ameliorate your challenges at this time. It is also very important that you put to proper use the hand sanitizers and all the other items to to keep safe” Kunini said.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Mageret Joseph, who spoke to our correspondent said that the gesture will go a long way in making their fasting and lockdown experience more tolerable.

“As a mother, we were given fifty thousand Naira each. This will help me a lot to provide the basic things that are needed in the house to enable us to stay at home. No one had expected this lockdown and so it came with untold hardship but this money will go a long way to ease our suffering. Similarly, the good items will also help, especially our Muslim brothers who are fasting now, as most people can no longer go out to look for their daily bread as usual. We are eternally grateful to the Speaker for remembering us at this trying time” she said.