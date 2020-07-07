Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba state house of Assembly Dr Joseph Kunini on Monday urged the people of the state to strictly follow the hygiene protocol given by the WHO to avoid the spread of the pandemic in the state following Sunday night discovery of three new cases in the state.

After a nearly two months since the last case of COVID-19 in the state was treated and discharged, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC on Sunday night announced the discovery of three new active cases of COVID-19 in Taraba state, raising concern from a cross section of the public.

Kunini, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun said that there was no need to panick over the new cases but that instead, they should continue to observe the lockdown imposed by the state government, observe social distancing, and other hygiene procedures.

He assured that the state government was working hard to protect the lives of the people and would not hesitate to take even more proactive measures to keep the state safe.

“I can see a lot of panick already since the announcement of the three new cases in the state last night. The concern of the people is quite genuine but I think the people need not to panick. This is not the time for panicking. The state government has already put in place a lot of measures to ensure that any cases of COVID-19 in the state is contained timely.

“What we need to do now is to ensure that we follow even more strictly all the advice that has been given both by the state government and the WHO. people should ensure social distancing, washing of hands and use of face masks in public places, use of hand sanitizers and the lockdown”.

Kunini called on the Federal government to quickly provide testing kits and a testing centre in the state so that the true situation of the pandemic can be ascertained.