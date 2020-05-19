Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Task force on the fight against COVID-19 in Imo State yesterday declared that the State which had seven cases of the novel virus has now been completely free.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Owerri, chairman of the committee, professor Maurice Iwu explained that three out of the cases recorded in the State were discharged on Sunday following their satisfactory condition.

While he also disclosed that four members of families earlier reported to have contacted the virus left the borders of the State at Akokwa immediately after they discovered they had the virus.

Although, Iwu maintained that contact tracing of the places they visited in the State are being traced for necessary precautions.