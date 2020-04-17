Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely 36 hours after an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) killed a commercial vehicle driver at Umuikaa Junction near Aba, Abia State, for not obeying COVID-19 lockdown order of the state government, the task force set up to enforce the restriction of movement, yesterday killed a Keke operator in Aba.

This is even as another tricycle rider earlier reported killed at Uratta junction near Aba yesterday morning following a scuffle with a policeman, was confirmed to be alive. The scuffle led to the burning of a private car belonging to the police officer.

In the Aba case, it was gathered that members of the COVID-19 lockdown enforcement task force were patrolling Opobo Road in the Ogbor Hill area of the commercial city, when they sighted a commercial tricycle conveying some people from the Federal Housing Estate end of the city to Opobo Junction.

A source said the task force pursued the tricycle operator, who in a bid to escape, lost control of his tricycle and rammed into an electric pole, and hit his chest on the handle of the machine.

The rider, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, but who is said to have hailed from Abala in Obingwa Local Government Area, was allegedly dragged out from his tricycle and beaten to a pulp by the task force until he became unconscious. On seeing his condition, the task force members reportedly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died later.