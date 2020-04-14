Steve Agbota

In line with effort by government and the private sector to stem the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic and to substantially minimise movement and contacts, the Presidential task team on restoration of law and order in Apapa has released fresh guidelines on port operations.

According to details of the guidelines obtained by Daily Sun and signed by the Vice Chairman Mr. Kayode Opeifa, only trucks and tanker drivers would be allowed into the ports as the use of motor boys is no longer permitted under the new dispensation.

The presidential task team said emphatically that the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), management must provide hand washing facilities at the Lagos Truck Transit Park and the Tin Can Island Port Transit park including port gate for truck driver use.

The guidelines further stated that fuel depots management within the corridor are to provide same facilities at every entry and exit point.

Furthermore, it stated that all truck and tanker drivers should carry a personal hand sanitiser to be applied at every control point, entry and exit of transit truck parks and Port gates.

The Presidential task team also informed that night truck movement shall be restricted to only branded trucks of manufacturing concerns: such as Dangote Group, BUA Group, HoneyWell Group, Flour Mills Nigeria FMN Standard Flour, among others

It added that container trucks will stay out of Apapa Maritime Logistic Corridor until called by the NPA and access provided by the TTP.

The guideline also stated that not more than 20 trucks will be called to the port at a time from the nominated parks, adding that all trucks stationary along Wharf, Commercial, Warehouse and Creek road must be evacuated by LASTMA with heavy consequences.

On regulation of barge movement, the guideline said the NPA management will regulate barging operations within the port.