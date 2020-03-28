Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confessed that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has taught the world a great lesson, and also provided a great opportunity for countries of the world, including Nigeria to strengthen its healthcare system.

The Minister, at a press conference in Abuja, told journalists that neither Nigeria nor the rest of the world, including developed countries were prepared for such huge devastation by the coronavirus outbreak.

He confirmed that the virus was a new one to the world and that even the developed countries with stronger and sophisticated medical systems was taken unaware, just like Nigeria.

Briefing journalists on the Covid-19 update on Friday, in Abuja, Dr. Ehanire, said “Covid-19 pandemic has thought the world a great lesson. It has made countries of the world to discover lapses in their health system.

“Most health systems have been overwhelmed and they are thinking of new ways of rebuilding their health system. We are doing so too. We would use this opportunity to learn our lessons and rebuild our health system. We have a very weak health system and we will use this opportunity to make necessary corrections.

“It’s unfortunate that many countries that thought that they have a strong healthcare system are surprised to see that they are overwhelmed by the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Howbeit, it’s an opportunity for us to rebuild and re-strengthen our health system from primary to tertiary level.”

The Minister appealed to health facilities and health workers at all levels, including public and private, to be on high alert and maintain a high index of suspicion and give full cooperation to contact tracers everywhere.