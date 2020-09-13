The COVID-19 pandemic is a strong signal for Christians to move closer to God through prayers, Chief Jide Adebayo, a former Acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has said.

Adebayo made the observation during the annual Anniversary and Service of Songs of the 2nd ECWA Church, Agamo Area, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

NAN reports that the event had the theme: “Not by Might or Power But by My Spirit”.

NAN also reports that Adebayo, a former NAN Executive Director (Marketing), is the Eesa of Omu-Aran and also the Patron of the Church’s Choir Unit.

He said that COVID-19 brought much tension and confusion which made some people to think that the world was about to end.

According to him, prayers can secure favour from God and tackle challenges.

“When COVID-19 surfaced some months ago with various measures to curtail its spread, there were tension and confusion everywhere.

“Some people believed that the world was coming to an end.

“When our anniversary was approaching, we were skeptical due to the COVID-19 issue.

“However, today we are here hail and hearty, celebrating God’s faithfulness in our lives. That is the power of prayers,” Adebayo said.

He said that gospel songs with their rhymes and lyrics had the spiritual capability to correct wrongs and shape lives of the citizens for the better.

Adebayo advised the choristers and other church members to remain dedicated to the service to God and humanity.

He thanked invited guests, especially the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, for their presence and donations toward the church’s projects.

In a sermon, the church’s Pastor, Rev. John Asonibare, admonished the congregation to obey God’s commandments always.

“We cannot on our own achieve anything except with God’s permission; that is the reason we must strive to keep His commandments and be righteous.

“It is with such spiritual state that we can receive God’s favour and eternal salvation,” he said.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, expressed satisfaction at the successful hosting of the event.

He promised to honour the church with his presence in subsequent editions. (NAN)