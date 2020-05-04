The Chairman, Joint Technical Task Team on Emergency Response on the ease of movement of livestock, foodstuff and agricultural inputs, Inspector AIG Austin Agbonlahor, has lauded the compliance by security personnel to the directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari during his nationwide broadcast. The directive is further facilitated by the team to ensure strict compliance to avoid food scarcity across the nation.

Agbonlahor and other members of the team, accompanied by the media, visited some major checkpoints along the Abuja-Kaduna and Abuja-Keffi dual carriageways in the North-Central Geopolitical Zone, stopping at Tarfa in Kaduna, Sabon Wuse in Niger and Keffi, Nasarawa, for on-the-spot compliance assessment.

The AIG, while commending the officers on duty, admonished them to ensure proper screening of the vehicles conveying the agricultural products. He reminded them that the directive does not give room for movement of persons, illegal arms and ammunitions and illicit drugs.

He stated that similar security set-up is replicated across the 36 states of the federation with the primary objective of facilitating free and unhindered movement of food, livestock and agricultural inputs as well as farmers’ movement across the nation during the lockdown and 2020 farming season to avoid food crises while also assuring that the exercise is a continuous one.