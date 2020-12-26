Youths in Tedi, a coastal community on the Lagos mainland, staged their end-of-year carnival on Christmas day, thrilling the young and the aged with colourful displays and music.

Mr Timothy Taiwo, one of the carnival organisers, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the annual event had always thrilled community members.

According to him, Tedi carnival is one of the best in the state with the participation of popular disc jockeys (DJs), whose presence attracts spectators from far and near.

“Food vendors and drink sellers at venue of the carnival will give good testimony about the event because they make good sales.

“Our DJs are popular in town and they got everyone thrilled with their razzmatazz,” Taiwo pointed out.

He said Tedi residents and their friends had been looking forward to the event and as such could not cancel it in spite of the resurgence of COVID-19.

He said the people would be sorely disappointed if it was put off.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government, in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19, banned the staging of carnivals and other large gatherings to check the community spread of the deadly virus.

Madam Betty Ochei, one of the food vendors, said that for three years now the carnival has held peacefully without any ugly incidents.

Ochei said COVID-19 had not prevented the people from participating in the carnival. (NAN)