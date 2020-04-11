Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that 10 of the 17 Ivory Coast returnees that had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He enthused that they would soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday in a chat with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

He added that the remaining seven patients were responding to treatment and “shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues.”

Oyetola also recalled that of the two earlier cases, one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

He also enthused that the 10 patients released on Saturday had brought to 11 the number of cases that had tested negative twice and had been discharged after treatment in the state.

“This development underscores our belief that coronavirus disease is not a death sentence, but is treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time,” he said.

“These successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive. They are a proof that we have the right equipment and personnel to handle the Coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

While recalling his earlier reports on the situation, he noted: “When I updated you on the state of the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the virus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo.”

“I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families,” he said.

The governor also thanked the people of the state for their understanding and for complying with the directives imposed by the government and the relevant agencies.

He urged them to continue to obey the regulations to avert community transmission of the pandemic.

Oyetola also assured of government’s further moves to cushion the effects of the hardships occasioned by the sit-at-home order imposed “in our collective interest.”

He assured that the next tranche of the palliatives would get to the people very soon.