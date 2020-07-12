Fred Itua, Abuja

There is apprehension in the office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, following the growing number of aides testing for COVID-19.

Through the identity of the aides and the figure couldn’t be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report, it was however learnt those affected had already been taken to isolation centres.

The Minister who disclosed this via his Twitter handle @MuhdMusaBello, said: “As part of routine precautionary measures, I subjected myself & all persons in my office & official residence to the COVID19 test.

“While the results returned negative for me & many others, a few people however, tested positive. Those affected have been taken to isolation centres.”

Last week, FCTA Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, who doubles as the coordinator of FCT COVID-19 response team, Dr. Mohammed Kawu tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Kawu, had while addressing newmen last Thursday at the Asokoro District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment explained that his journey to the Isolation Center began 12 days earlier when he experienced feverish conditions. This prompted him to take the COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive.

Dr Kawu who is the equivalent to the commissioner for health said it was very important for Nigerians to appreciate that COVID-19 is real and can be fatal.

Kawu, has however been discharged from the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Kawu disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja moments after he was declared free of the virus.

He said: “I developed chest infection, so I had to be on antibiotics for some days. But thank God, myself and members of my family do not have the symptoms again and we have been discharged from the isolation centre.

“Even me, I was not spared. I heard that people around the neighborhood where I live were spreading the news in fear. So we need to really work on the stigma issue.

“It is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitizing, maintain social distancing wearing of facial covering and staying at home.”