Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Tension is brewing following the increase in transmission of the Covid-19 virus in Jigawa State with the state recording 32 new cases since the index case in Marsh.

The governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has directed enforcement of total lockdown across the state capital, Dutse, where most of the 32 cases of the virus reside.

The governor who in a press briefing declared that 60% of the newly recorded cases of Covid-19 infections were recorded in Dutse where 23 out of 32 were reported, thus extended the lockdown of the city for another two weeks for civil servants.

Governor Badaru said there would be serious enforcement of the use of face masks and hand sanitises while in the public domain.

He said they had received the community report from Hadejia over the increasing number of deaths in the area, declaring that government has established a 5-man committee to investigate the issue and recommend appropriate actions.

He said the committee would be chaired by Dr Mahmud Abdulwahab with Shehu Mohd, Yusif Hakimi, Shehu Sule, and representative of WHO as members. They are expected to submit their reports within three days.