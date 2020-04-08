Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There seems to be an uneasy calm at the moment in Kogi State following the death of a medical doctor in Katsina who was said to have visited his home town a few days before he died allegedly of the deadly disease.

It was rumoured that the victim had a stopover in Okene, the central axis of Kogi State for two weeks before proceeding to Katsina where he eventually passed on after testing positive for COVID-19.

This brings the number of death of Kogi indigenes of COVID-19 to two since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

First from the state to die of the deadly disease was the former MD of PPMC, Mr Suleman Achimugu who tested positive for COVID-19 and later died in March at Abuja

However, the state Commissioner for Health Dr Saka Haruna denied the claim saying that the victim did not stop over in Okene as being rumoured.

“There is a rumour making the rounds that one of our brothers from Kogi Central (a doctor) who died in Katsina State, and was later confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 and had visited Kogi State en route Katsina (24/03/2020) from Lagos,” the commissioner stated in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Our independent investigation has revealed that this was not true. According to the deceased’s wife, brother and two other close family members, the deceased returned to Katsina from Lagos by air and did not pass through Kogi State.

“He last visited Kogi State in February 2020. We advise the public to remain calm as we remain on high alert and at the top of every development in the state as it concerns COVID-19.”

“We pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and admit our dearly loved brother into Aljannah firdaus,” the statement said.

The commissioner assured the people of Katsina of the readiness of Kogi State in helping to trace all contacts with the deceased family.

“We also wish to assure the government and good people of Katsina State that we stand with them in this trying time. The Hon. Commissioner for Health, Katsina State is a friend and a thoroughbred professional, and we have no doubt in his ability to stem the tide.

“On our own, we will offer every assistance to the state by liaising with the deceased family to help in tracing all known contacts,” Haruna stated.